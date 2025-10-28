

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Millions of people across the Caribbean are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Melissa as it reached Category 5 status on Monday - the most powerful on the scale - defined by sustained winds of at least 157 mph.



Thousands of Jamaicans have been evacuated as Melissa is drawing closer to the island on its path towards northeast through the Caribbean Sea.



The hurricane has already claimed the lives of seven in Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, reports say.



Destructive winds, dangerous storm surge, and catastrophic rainfall are due to hit the region, warned UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.



Continuing to work closely with Resident Coordinators and UN Country Teams, the UN is due to deploy additional staff to Cuba and Jamaica this week, as part of wider efforts to bolster emergency preparedness and coordinate response operations on the ground.



In a post on X, OCHA said preparations had been strengthened in Cuba.



In addition, the UN has allocated around $4 million for Cuba from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) ahead of the storm.



Moreover, special focus is being placed on Haiti, a nation already grappling with gang violence, disease, and gender-based violence. OCHA and its partners are assisting national authorities in strengthening preparedness and mitigating the hurricane's potential impacts.



The World Food Program is providing logistical support, generators, and food assistance to families in Jamaica - which could experience its most powerful storm on record - while UNICEF has pre-positioned water, sanitation, and child protection supplies.



Meanwhile, the Pan American Health Organization is reinforcing health emergency operations, the International Organization for Migration is preparing shelter support, and other UN partners are mobilizing for relief operations.



'Latin America and the Caribbean is the second most disaster-prone region in the world and children are among the most at risk,' according to UNICEF.



