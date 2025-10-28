

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Turkey has signed a deal worth up to 8 billion pounds to buy 20 Typhoon fighter jets from the UK - the biggest fighter jet exports deal in a generation.



The multi-billion pound deal was signed in the presence of visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Monday.



The deal will help to sustain a 20,000 strong UK wide workforce, with production lines in Edinburgh, Warton, Salmesbury and Bristol.



The Turkish agreement is a major boost for the British order book, representing the biggest fighter jet deal in almost 20 years and saving the Warton production line.



It will also strengthen Turkey's advanced combat capabilities, bolstering NATO's strength in a key region and enhancing interoperability between British, Turkish air forces.



The deal comes just weeks after the UK's Type 26 frigates were selected by Norway, adding a further 10 billion pounds to Britain's economy and securing 4,000 jobs.



In July, Germany and UK signed a new agreement to boost world-class UK defense exports such as Boxer armored vehicles and Typhoon.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, 'This landmark agreement with Turkey is a win for British workers, a win for our defense industry, and a win for NATO security'.



During the visit, he also met Turkish military and RAF Typhoon pilots to hear firsthand how the jets will contribute to European security.



The Typhoon work-share agreement sees more than a third of each aircraft manufactured in the UK; the rest of each aircraft would be produced by the Eurofighter Partner Nations. The first delivery to Turkey is expected to take place in 2030, UK Ministry of Defense said.



