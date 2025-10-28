Credit Benchmark, the leading provider of consensus credit risk data, announces the appointment of Kuveshen Chetty as Acting Head of Africa

In this role, Kuveshen will accelerate the firm's Africa franchise, working with banks, regulators and investors to deepen contributor relationships and expand the use of consensus credit data across Africa.

Kuveshen joins Credit Benchmark with more than two decades' experience in credit portfolio management, financial resource optimisation and capital markets. At Nedbank he established in 2016 and led the Corporate Investment Banking Portfolio Management function, focusing on portfolio strategy, analytics, balance-sheet efficiency and active risk management.

Beyond banking, Kuveshen has played a prominent role in advancing the CPM profession globally. He serves as Senior Advisor (Africa) and former Board Member of the International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM), and is Director of the Johannesburg chapter of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), where he champions practitioner education and best practice.

"Africa's financial ecosystem is entering a new phase-one defined by sophistication, transparency and cross-border connectivity," said Kuveshen Chetty. "Credit Benchmark's consensus views provide the common language for pricing, provisioning and portfolio decisions. I'm excited to help build the partnerships that will unlock that value."

Michael Crumpler, CEO of Credit Benchmark, added: "Kuveshen helped shape CPM in South Africa. His expertise and long-standing relationships across African financial institutions will be instrumental as we expand contributor coverage and deliver consistent, data-driven credit insight across the region."

About Credit Benchmark

Founded in 2015, Credit Benchmark is a leading provider of credit risk data and analytics. The company aggregates and anonymises contributed risk views from 40+ global financial institutions, producing unique obligor-level Credit Consensus Ratings and related credit metrics. Covering 115,000+ legal entities-most not publicly rated-Credit Benchmark's insights help major institutions enhance internal credit assessment and gain accurate, comparable risk perspectives. Credit Benchmark is headquartered in London with offices in New York and Bangalore.

