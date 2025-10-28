Sparq Appoints Ingrid Curtis as New CEO and Expands Executive Leadership Team

Strategic hires for CFO and CGO power innovation, AI vision and customer-centricity at scale

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Sparq , the end-to-end technology solutions partner built to solve, not just to build, today announced a new era of leadership to accelerate the company's continued growth and client impact. Ingrid Curtis has been appointed chief executive officer, joined by Jason Paru , chief financial officer, and Kyle Boston , chief growth officer. The team will lead Sparq into its next chapter of innovation and services as the industry experiences unprecedented growth and continued transformational pressures.

Once known primarily for digital engineering services, Sparq delivers modular, end-to-end, AI enabled business and technology solutions across product, engineering, AI, data and analytics offerings.

"Transformation is challenging. However, with the evolution of AI, overcoming previously impossible challenges becomes possible," said Curtis, CEO of Sparq. "We help and partner with our clients to solve the complexities of change while optimizing performance across all areas of business. We've evolved our organization to align with our clients' evolution- focused on emerging needs for data and analytics as key differentiators."

Curtis ascended to the role of CEO at Sparq after more than 17 years of executive leadership within the company, most recently serving as president and COO. She will join the board of directors as well with the new role. As part of an overall succession plan, effective January 1, 2026, Monty Hamilton will retire as CEO and will continue to play an integral role in Sparq's growth serving as chairman of the board of directors.

Sparq's new leadership is dedicated to maintaining its roots and Hamilton's early philosophy around the business, including that "A commitment to remove barriers and walk alongside our clients is part of our DNA." Hamilton's vision was to widen access to technology expertise outside major business hubs for ambitious people and innovative companies. From the start, Sparq was never about being the biggest. It was about being the best partner that delivers - fast, precise and personal.

Executive Leadership Drives Innovation

Kyle Boston has spent his career building and scaling global digital and IT consulting organizations from the ground up. With deep expertise in enterprise software, data and organizational transformation, he has led end-to-end Sales, Marketing and GTM functions driving revenue growth, operational excellence and enterprise value creation. Prior to joining Sparq, Boston was a senior managing partner at Spaulding Ridge.

Jason Paru has a successful track record of driving growth, transformation and value creation across private equity-backed enterprises. Paru's strategic acumen and results-driven leadership has helped guide acquisitions, exits and large-scale initiatives to accelerate performance and enhance enterprise value, positioning organizations for long-term success. Paru is committed to prioritization around technology partnerships to accelerate the organization's growth and expand capabilities. Prior to joining Sparq, Paru was COO and CFO at Source Advisors.

Sparq reaffirms its promise to clients to be engineered for outcomes, with services delivered with precision and speed to keep removing barriers, solving what matters and building tomorrow's advantage.

Learn more about Sparq's impact and services to transform your business here .

About Sparq

Sparq is an AI-accelerated digital and product engineering partner that empowers Fortune 1000 companies and technology-driven organizations across travel, transportation and logistics, business, retail and financial services to turn complex business challenges into measurable results. The company designs, builds and deploys custom software, AI solutions and data platforms that drive impact, including cutting manual processes by 95% and reducing engineering timelines from months to weeks. Based in Atlanta with teams across the U.S. and Latin America, Sparq delivers the speed and flexibility of a specialist with the scale and discipline clients need to compete. For more information, visit www.teamsparq.com .

