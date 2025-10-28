

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.248 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $1.010 billion, or $0.99 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.288 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $8.417 billion from $7.847 billion last year.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.248 Bln. vs. $1.010 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $8.417 Bln vs. $7.847 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.27 - $1.31 Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.39



