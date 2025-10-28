Baxter Planning Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Service Parts Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, a leading provider of Service Supply Chain (SSC) solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Service Parts Management (SPM) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52967925, October 2024). Baxter Planning was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Service Parts Planning Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc US49989323, December 2023).

The IDC MarketScape is a trusted vendor assessment model designed to provide an objective evaluation of technology providers within a given market. Through a rigorous combination of qualitative and quantitative research, IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors on their capabilities, strategies, and success in meeting customer needs.

"We're honored to be positioned as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Service Parts Management," said Chuck Moeling, CEO of Baxter Planning. "BaxterPredict, our AI-powered platform, is purpose-built for the Service Supply Chain, combines decades of domain expertise with a commitment to true partnership, and empowers our clients to improve service performance, optimize inventory, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

BaxterPredict provides service leaders with clarity and control to manage their entire SSC by unifying service parts planning, order execution, and issue resolution in a single system. The platform consistently delivers measurable results: up to 18% service-level improvement and 25% inventory reduction ¹ . These outcomes empower the world's most complex Service Supply Chains to transform from a cost center into a financial driver. With innovative predictive analytics, data orchestration, cost optimization, and award-winning AI solutions, service organizations can turn the Service Experience Storm into a Service Experience Advantage.

About Baxter Planning

Baxter Planning is a leader in Service Supply Chain software, delivering a Service Experience Advantage to the world's most innovative enterprises for over 30 years. The end-to-end BaxterPredict platform empowers organizations to optimize service parts planning, execution, and resolution, driving superior customer experiences, fostering long-term loyalty, and fueling business growth. By combining purpose-built technology, award-winning AI, decades of practitioner expertise, and a commitment to true partnership, Baxter Planning consistently delivers industry-leading outcomes for its clients. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, United States, with offices around the globe. For more information, visit www.baxterplanning.com.

Baxter Planning is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with approximately $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

About IDC Marketscape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. For additional information on the assessment methodology, please visit this site.

¹ Based on anonymized customer data (Jan - Sept 2025) from a September 2025 competitive displacement analysis; averages reflect a 18% service-level improvement and 25% inventory reduction.

