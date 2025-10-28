

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global gas markets are set to undergo major changes by the end of this decade, with a surge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity set to transform market dynamics, according to the latest edition of the IEA's medium-term outlook.



'Gas 2025', published on Monday, offers a comprehensive overview of potential supply, demand and trade trends in global natural gas markets for the coming years. It provides a thorough review of recent market developments ahead of the 2025-26 Northern Hemisphere winter and includes forecasts for how supply and demand could evolve to 2030.



According to the report, a record 300 billion cubic metres per year of LNG export capacity is set to be added by 2030, primarily supported by liquefaction capacity additions in the United States and Qatar. More than 80 bcm of annual LNG liquefaction capacity has been sanctioned in the United States year-to-date, an all-time high for the US LNG sector. This unprecedented worldwide expansion is expected to strengthen global supply security and ease market pressures following a period of tightness.



Although gas markets have gradually rebalanced following the supply shock triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prices have remained well above historical levels. This has restrained demand, especially in price-sensitive Asian markets. Growth in global gas demand is forecast to slow from 2.8 percent in 2024 to below 1 percent in 2025.



However, the report forecasts a surge in liquefaction capacity translating to a potential net LNG supply increase of 250 bcm a year by 2030. Barring unexpected disruptions, this will result in lower prices in the years ahead and spur higher demand, the report says.



'The coming LNG wave is set to offer some respite for global gas markets, which have been tight and volatile for several years. As new supply comes to market, notably from the United States and Qatar, it should apply downward pressure on prices - offering welcome relief for gas importers worldwide,' said IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori. 'But elevated geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty mean there is no room for complacency. Global cooperation remains essential to ensure supply security - especially with rising electricity consumption set to drive gas demand higher in many regions.'



The report's base case sees natural gas demand rising by nearly 1.5 percent annually between 2024 and 2030, which translates to an increase of 380 bcm in absolute terms. The Asia Pacific region would account for half of growth, and the Middle East, where countries like Saudi Arabia are switching from oil to gas for power systems, would contribute almost 30 percent, according to the report.



