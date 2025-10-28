In the Green - Premarket Gainers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - up 14% at $80.65 Cameco Corporation (CCJ) - up 13% at $98.38 Wayfair Inc. (W) - up 12% at $97.30 Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) - up 11% at $9.76 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) - up 10% at $212.00 Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) - up 10% at $102.03 United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - up 9% at $97.72 Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) - up 9% at $24.15 ETHZilla Corporation (ETHZ) - up 7% at $22.25 GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) - up 6% at $4.61

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) - down 16% at $94.97 Rectitude Holdings Ltd (RECT) - down 12% at $3.00 Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - down 11% at $9.24 F5, Inc. (FFIV) - down 9% at $262.00 Galaxy Digital (GLXY) - down 9% at $36.85 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) - down 7% at $296.79 Corning Incorporated (GLW) - down 7% at $82.94 Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) - down 7% at $3.11 Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) - down 6% at $322.00 MaxsMaking Inc. (MAMK) - down 6% at $3.22

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.