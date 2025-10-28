Blair & Ramirez LLP: Kitty Szeto Nominated for Best Lawyer of 2025 by Santa Monica Daily Press

Kitty Szeto Brings Over 15 Years of Litigation Experience Focused on Employment and Consumer Protection Law - Her Case Results Include Multiple Seven- and Eight-Figure Verdicts and Settlements Statewide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Kitty Szeto, Senior Counsel at Blair & Ramirez LLP, has been nominated for Best Lawyer of 2025 by the Santa Monica Daily Press - a long-standing local publication known for recognizing the most trusted professionals, businesses, and advocates across Southern California.

The Santa Monica Daily Press "Best Of" series is based on community nominations and public voting. Each year, the publication highlights leaders who have earned consistent respect from clients, colleagues, and the public. It reflects real, community-driven recognition of professional excellence.

Szeto brings over 15 years of litigation experience focused on employment and consumer protection law. Her case results include multiple seven- and eight-figure verdicts and settlements statewide.

She has led large-scale wage-and-hour class actions, retaliation cases, and consumer fraud litigation. In 2014, she secured the second-largest fraud verdict in California.

Her recognitions include:

Trial Lawyer of the Year - Antelope Valley Bar Association

Top 100 Women Lawyers - Daily Journal

Southern California Super Lawyer (2023, 2024)

Top Women Attorneys - Super Lawyers

Southern California Rising Star

Szeto holds a J.D. from Loyola Law School and a B.S. in Business Administration from USC. She is admitted to all California state courts, all U.S. District Courts in California, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

She is a graduate of the Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College (2023) and is a frequent speaker at legal education events, including Trial Lawyers University, CAOC, and Bridgeport.

Her legal focus includes:

Class actions for wage theft and labor violations

Workplace harassment and wrongful termination

Consumer protection and fraud claims

Outside of the courtroom, Szeto served as the first Deputy Mayor of the City of Lancaster and continues to advocate for access to justice and legal equity. She also speaks on topics such as gender bias in trial work and mentors attorneys across the state.

"I fight for workers and consumers because they're often the ones left behind," said Kitty Szeto. "This nomination from the Santa Monica Daily Press means a great deal - it reflects the trust of the community, which is what matters most."

More information: https://www.blairramirezlaw.com

