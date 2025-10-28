Litmus Launches Free Developer Edition of Litmus Edge to Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption

Litmus today launched Litmus Edge Developer Edition, a free version of its Industrial Edge Data Platform that lets users quickly build, test, and scale industrial data pipelines.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Litmus, the Industrial Edge Data Platform that enables AI at scale for manufacturers, today announced the availability of Litmus Edge Developer Edition , a free version of its flagship platform designed to help developers, engineers, and manufacturers build, test, and scale industrial data pipelines and use cases faster than ever.

The Developer Edition gives users full access to Litmus Edge, the same enterprise-grade platform trusted by global enterprises, within a self-serve environment that resets every two hours. With more than 250 native OT connectors, built-in data contextualization, and integrations with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Databricks, users can instantly connect machines, transform raw signals into standardized models, and make data AI-ready and usable in minutes.

"Industrial AI starts with clean, contextualized, and connected data," said Vatsal Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Litmus. "With Litmus Edge Developer Edition, we're removing every barrier to entry, making it possible for anyone to experiment, validate, and deploy industrial data pipelines that can scale from one site to one hundred."

The Developer Edition is built for rapid experimentation and proof-of-concept development. Users can:

Connect any machine or PLC without coding through 250+ native protocol connectors.

Model, contextualize, and visualize live data streams directly at the edge.

Publish data seamlessly to any cloud, data lake, or AI platform.

Build and deploy production-ready applications in Litmus Edge with pre-analyzed and contextualized data.

Developers can now sign up instantly and start building AI-ready data pipelines-free of charge and without feature restrictions.

Litmus Edge Developer Edition is available today at www.litmus.io/litmus-edge-developer-edition .

About Litmus

Litmus is the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform that helps the world's largest manufacturers connect, contextualize, and govern OT data to make it AI-ready. Recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms, Litmus powers real-time data pipelines from edge to cloud with 250+ out-of-the-box connectors-accelerating digital transformation and enabling Industrial AI at scale. Trusted by global leaders including Saint-Gobain, Jaguar Land Rover, Bunge, and Parker Hannifin, and partnered with Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Databricks, Oracle Cloud, and Dell Technologies, Litmus delivers enterprise-grade solutions that unlock the full value of industrial data. Learn more at www.litmus.io .

