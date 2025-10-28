Anzeige
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
ACCESS Newswire
28.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC: The NITE FLAG XL Launches October 28, 2025 - The Flag of the 21st Century

THE FUTURE OF FLAGS IS NOW- THE NITE FLAG COMPANY

"Always Waves. Never Sags. Lights Up the Night."

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / A bold new American invention is transforming one of our nation's most revered symbols. The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC (The NITE FLAG Co) proudly announces The NITE FLAG XL - the world's first fully LED-illuminated flag that always waves, never sags, and lights up the night. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nitefliteflaglite/the-nite-flag-xl-the-flag-of-the-21st-century

Patented under U.S. Patent #11566783-B1, the NITE FLAG XL fuses advanced engineering with timeless patriotism to keep the American flag visible 24 hours a day, in full compliance with the U.S. Flag Code (Section 6a) requiring illumination when flown after dark. Its modular design allows users to interchange flag faces - from Old Glory to sports, corporate, or civic flags - creating an entirely new category of illuminated display technology.

"For over two centuries, the American flag has symbolized unity, sacrifice, and pride," said Randall Vaughn, Founder & CEO of The NITE FLAG Company. "But after dark, it vanishes into the night. The NITE FLAG XL changes that forever - a living beacon of freedom that never fades from view."

Disrupting a $5 Billion Legacy Industry

For over a century, U.S. flag manufacturing has changed little. The NITE FLAG XL represents a historic leap forward - combining aerospace-grade materials, precision 5 V LED arrays, and sustainable USB or solar power to deliver a flag that waves brilliantly day and night.

The company's patented "flag case" system - a swappable, digitally printed nylon shell - unlocks massive licensing potential across sports, military, corporate, and entertainment markets, making The NITE FLAG XL both a patriotic symbol and a platform for creative expression.

This breakthrough positions The NITE FLAG Company as a disruptive force in a $5-billion industry long defined by tradition alone - bridging technology and national identity in a way never seen before.

National Kickstarter Launch - October 28, 2025

The NITE FLAG XL will launch nationwide on Kickstarter on October 28, 2025, at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nitefliteflaglite/the-nite-flag-xl-the-flag-of-the-21st-century. Early backers will receive limited first-edition units and exclusive recognition as founding supporters of this American innovation.

The company's launch video - featuring The NITE FLAG XL illuminated in motion - has already sparked thousands of pre-launch reservations and overwhelming enthusiasm from veterans, active-duty military, and patriotic communities nationwide.

Perfectly Timed for Veterans Day 2025

As Veterans Day ( November 11 ) approaches, The NITE FLAG XL stands as a living tribute to those who serve beneath the flag itself. Designed, engineered, and assembled by an American company, it embodies a return to innovation through patriotism - ensuring our nation's emblem remains bright for every generation that follows.

About The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The NITE FLAG Company is a pioneering U.S. consumer and commercial technology startup with a mission to redefine the flag for the 21st century. Its flagship product, The NITE FLAG XL, is protected by U.S. Patent #11566783-B1 and represents a new era in patriotic display - where technology meets tradition, and the flag lights up the night.

Media Contact:
Press Office - The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC
press@niteflag.com
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nitefliteflaglite/the-nite-flag-xl-the-flag-of-the-21st-century
Atlanta, GA

SOURCE: The NITE FLITE FLAG LITE Company LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-nite-flag-xl-launches-october-28-2025-the-flag-of-the-21st-century-1090529

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
