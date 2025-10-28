Orion Financial Names Ben Mrva as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Orion Financial has named Ben Mrva as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mrva will oversee key operational areas of the $1.3 billion financial institution, guiding teams dedicated to advancing Orion Financial's mission through innovation, efficiency, and exceptional member experiences.

Ben Mrva



With more than two decades of experience in the credit union and community banking industries, Mrva brings a proven record of driving growth, optimizing operations, and leading organizational transformation. Before joining Orion Financial, he served as a national consultant to financial institutions and fintechs, helping organizations enhance operational performance and strategic alignment.

"Ben embodies the type of leadership that defines Orion Financial's future - innovative, thoughtful, and grounded in purpose," said Ashley McDurmon, President and CEO of Orion Financial. "His strategic mindset and collaborative approach will play a pivotal role as we continue building a modern financial institution that makes a lasting difference in our customers' lives and our communities."

Mrva is recognized for his data-driven yet people-first leadership style, fostering collaboration and creativity to deliver measurable results. Beyond his professional role, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at St. George's Independent School in Collierville, Tennessee, where he helps lead strategic initiatives focused on educational access and long-term sustainability.

"Orion Financial has a proud history of serving the Mid-South through both innovation and community connection," said Mrva. "What drew me here is Orion's vision for the future - a commitment to building not just better systems, but stronger communities. I'm excited to work alongside this exceptional team to create meaningful impact for our customers and the region we call home."

Mrva is a graduate of Yale University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, and Binghamton University, where he earned a Master of Business Administration. An active supporter of youth sports, he also coaches lacrosse at St. George's Independent School, where his children play.

SOURCE: Orion Financial

