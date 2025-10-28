Mews Accelerates the Dawn of Agentic Hospitality with Acquisition of DataChat, a leading generative AI analytics platform

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality and shared spaces, today announced the acquisition of DataChat, a US-based AI company. The acquisition marks a major step in Mews' mission to build fully agentic hospitality systems, where intelligent agents autonomously manage day-to-day operations, optimize performance, and empower humans to focus on the guest experience.

Founded by a team of world-class AI engineers and data scientists, DataChat has been at the forefront of natural language processing (NLP) and data-driven automation in retail, financial services, and telecommunications. DataChat's 'conversational intelligence' platform allows users to interact directly with their existing business data through natural language, automatically generating insights, workflows and predictive models without coding or other technical expertise.

"From bookings to check outs, every guest moment generates data - positioning hospitality among the world's most insight-rich industries. The true opportunities lie in unlocking that data to power smarter, more intelligent operations," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "With DataChat's exceptional team and technology, we're moving beyond systems that simply assist hoteliers - toward intelligent platforms that evolve in real time, learning from every interaction. With this step, Mews is defining the future of agentic hospitality."

Building the agentic operating system for hospitality

The integration of DataChat will accelerate the development of autonomous and semi-autonomous agents within the Mews ecosystem. These agents will operate across core domains such as reservations, distribution, operations, revenue optimization and guest experiences, allowing for brands to build contextual experiences in a seamless and automated manner.

"At DataChat, we've built technology that bridges the gap between human understanding and machine capability," said Viken Eldemir, CEO of DataChat. "By combining conversational interfaces with automated data reasoning, we're going to be building agents that understand intent, reason across data sources, and act autonomously which will bring an entirely new level of intelligence and personalization to hospitality. This will mean Mews hoteliers can get answers to questions without having to run or interpret reports."

Accelerating innovation through Mews Ventures

The acquisition underscores Mews Ventures' commitment to strategic investments that expand the company's growing capabilities and market coverage. With DataChat's patented data analytics and natural language frameworks, Mews will exponentially accelerate its AI roadmap to help hotels drive more revenue and optimize costs.

As the hospitality industry embraces automation and intelligent decision-making, this investment positions Mews at the forefront of the next technological wave: an AI-first, agent-driven operating system that learns continuously and makes the world more hospitable.

About Mews

Mews is the leading platform for the new era of hospitality. Powering 12,500 Customers across more than 85 countries, Mews Hospitality Cloud is designed to streamline operations for modern hoteliers, transform the guest experience and create more profitable businesses. Customers include BWH Hotels, Strawberry, The Social Hub and Airelles Collection. Mews was named Best PMS (2024, 2025) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025) by Hotel Tech Report. Mews has raised $410 million from investors including Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Kinnevik and Tiger Global Management to transform hospitality. For more information, please contact the Mews press team: press@mews.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053034/MEWS_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mews-accelerates-the-dawn-of-agentic-hospitality-with-acquisition-of-datachat-a-leading-generative-ai-analytics-platform-302596355.html