Exterro, Inc.: 11th Annual eDiscovery Day Set for December 4

Exterro to Lead the Conversation on AI, Risk, and the Future of eDiscovery

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro today announced that the 11th annual eDiscovery Day will take place on December 4, 2025, commemorating the landmark 2015 amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) that formally recognized electronic discovery as a core part of modern litigation. Founded by Exterro in that same year to celebrate this turning point, eDiscovery Day has evolved into the profession's defining global event, uniting legal, compliance, and technology leaders worldwide around this year's theme, "AI, Risk, and the Future of eDiscovery."

From 2015 to Today: A Legacy of Leadership

Recognizing early on that the profession needed a neutral, practitioner-led forum to exchange expertise and elevate standards, Exterro created eDiscovery Day as an event that brings together the legal, compliance, and technology communities around shared principles of defensibility, governance, and continuous learning. What began as a single day of collaboration has since evolved into a global tradition, one that mirrors the growth and maturity of the eDiscovery discipline itself.

eDiscovery Day has become one of the largest annual events in legal technology, spanning in-person and virtual sessions across continents and engaging thousands of professionals in the past five years alone. Today, its reach extends far beyond the United States, with active participation across Canada, the U.K., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, supported by organizations such as The Sedona Conference and Women in eDiscovery. Together, they've helped transform what started as an awareness initiative into the global heartbeat of the profession.

As AI adoption accelerates, with nearly 40% of eDiscovery professionals and three out of four law firms now using AI tools, Exterro continues to guide the profession toward innovation grounded in trust.

"In 2015, we founded eDiscovery Day to celebrate the formal recognition of electronic discovery as a foundational element of modern litigation, and ultimately, data risk management. Fast forward 11 years, and the profession is at another major inflection point: the dawn of AI," said John Vincenzo, Chief Marketing Officer at Exterro. "This year's theme, 'AI, Risk and the Future of eDiscovery,' directly addresses the reality that AI is no longer a disruptor - it is the discipline's next foundation. Our goal, as always, is to provide a neutral, global forum where legal, compliance and technology leaders can exchange expertise and establish the principles of defensibility, governance and ethics that must ground this new era of discovery."

2025: Where AI and Risk Meet Reality

This year's program features a full day of educational thought leadership, anchored around the theme "AI, Risk, and the Future of eDiscovery." Across five expert-led webinars and global community events, participants will hear directly from judges, corporate counsel, and technologists on how AI is reshaping discovery, from defensibility and governance to validation and ethics.

The complete agenda, including all sessions hosted by Exterro, ACEDS, EDRM, and eDiscovery Today, is available at www.eDiscoveryDay.com . Each discussion builds on a single idea: AI is no longer a disruptor; it's the discipline's next foundation.

"Across the ACEDS community, we're seeing unprecedented demand for professionals who understand not just how to use AI, but how to use it responsibly," said Maribel Rivera, VP of Strategy and Client Engagement at ACEDS. "eDiscovery Day provides the environment for that accountability, where learning, ethics, and innovation meet."

Mary Mack, CEO of EDRM, added that this year's theme reflects a turning point for governance itself: "Data has outgrown borders, and AI has outpaced policy," Mack said. "eDiscovery Day helps practitioners learn from each other as we share new and updated frameworks, workflows and the results of our experiments. We are grateful to our Trusted Partner Exterro for creating a full day of education and engagement for our global multidisciplinary community."

For Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today, the value of the event lies in its practicality. "eDiscovery Day is where ideas become action," Austin said. "These sessions translate innovation into meaningful workflows, from cross-border compliance to early case assessment and beyond, giving teams defensible tools and best practices that deliver results."

Beyond an Event: A Reflection of the Industry's Evolution

For Exterro, the day represents both its history and its future, a reminder of why the company pioneered this celebration of eDiscovery professionals in the first place, and how it continues to lead it into the AI era.

"We founded eDiscovery Day to unite the profession around progress," John Vincenzo added. "In 2025, that mission means helping the world's leading legal teams use AI not just to work faster, but to work smarter, safer, and with purpose."

Join the conversation on December 4, 2025.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for eDiscovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

