College Park, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Mblue Labs®, a University of Maryland biotechnology spin-out and creator of patented skincare brand Bluelene®, today announced the launch of Fit+Firm Serum Advanced Skin Density Renewal Serum, the first clinically tested skincare innovation specifically designed to counteract skin aging associated with GLP-1 medical weight-loss treatments.

As GLP-1 receptor agonists (e.g., semaglutide, tirzepatide) reshape modern metabolic health, dermatologists are reporting a rise in rapid facial deflation, collagen loss, dryness, and hair shedding.

A newly published scientific review led by Dr. Kan Cao, Human Aging Scientist, Professor of Cell Biology and Molecular Genetics at University of Maryland College Park, and Chief Science Officer at Mblue Labs, identifies the underlying causes of skin deflation from medical weight loss.

Rapid fat loss reduces dermal structural support and elasticity

Hormonal and nutrient shifts impair collagen and elastin renewal

Declining ceramides weaken the skin barrier and hydration

Catabolic stress elevates oxidative damage, accelerating visible aging

"GLP-1 medications are transforming metabolic health at record speed, but the skin can't always keep up," says Dr. Cao. "By combining Methylene Blue to fuel mitochondria and mitigate oxidative damage, Vitamin C+Methylene Blue to rebuild skin structure, and ceramides to restore the barrier, Fit+Firm gives the skin the critical support it loses during rapid weight loss, so patients can look as good as they feel."

Fit+Firm Serum features Mblue Labs' patented Methylene Blue technology along with advanced Vitamin C and ceramides to restore firmness, hydration, and visible density, helping reduce hollowing, laxity, and fine lines caused by rapid weight change, aging, or metabolic stress.

Why This Matters

More than 20 million GLP-1 prescriptions are expected in the U.S. by 2026. A growing number of patients report concerns about accelerated facial aging, which may impact confidence and even therapy adherence.

Clinically Tested

Clinical test results available on our Science page

Availability

Fit+Firm Advanced Skin Density Renewal Serum is now available on Bluelene.com. Learn more: Fit+Firm Serum

About Mblue Labs® / Bluelene®

Mblue Labs is a biotechnology company pioneering mitochondria-targeted anti-aging innovation. Its clinical skincare brand Bluelene® uses patented Methylene Blue technology as a next-generation human aging technology,

More information: Bluelene.com | Instagram @getbluelene

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272041

SOURCE: Pinion Partners