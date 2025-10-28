Mott Corporation Supports Lunar Gateway's HALO with Advanced Filtration Technology

High-performance, low-pressure gas filters will ensure safe delivery of oxygen and nitrogen for crew

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Mott Corporation announces critical role in the Artemis campaign to return to the Moon and prepare for Mars as providers of life support system technology for the Gateway lunar space station's Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO). HALO, led by prime NASA contractor, Northrop Grumman, is Gateway's first pressurized module where international teams of astronauts will live and work as they prepare for long-term missions on and around the Moon.

As part of the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) aboard HALO, Mott's high-performance, low-pressure gas filters will ensure the safe delivery of contaminant-free oxygen and nitrogen to crewed environments. Engineered for extended missions in extreme conditions, these aerospace-grade components safeguard astronaut health by providing ultrapure breathing gases critical to cabin pressurization and life support.

Northrop Grumman and Mott Corporation drew upon decades of human spaceflight heritage and extensive human factors testing to develop the unique deep space advanced filtration technology that will support astronauts while orbiting the Moon 240,000 miles away from Earth. The aerospace manufacturers are building HALO by leveraging experience from the Cygnus cargo resupply missions to the International Space Station.

"At Mott, we take great pride in our technology contributing to the safety and success of NASA's missions," said Sean Kane, GM, Aerospace & Defense and VP, Business Development at Mott Corporation. "The HALO module represents a milestone in human spaceflight, and our filtration solutions will ensure astronauts receive essential resources to live and work in orbit around the Moon. It has been an honor to collaborate with the Northrop Grumman, NASA, and international Gateway teams to power the next era of exploration."

Gateway's initial configuration will include HALO, the Power and Propulsion Element and Lunar Link, a high-speed telecommunications system provided by the European Space Agency. Together, these systems will support up to four astronauts for estimated 30-day missions in a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the Moon. Gateway will serve as a platform for science and international collaboration and lay the groundwork for future human exploration of Mars and destinations beyond.

About Mott Corporation

Mott Corporation is a global leader in precision filtration and flow control solutions, serving the aerospace, medical, energy, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Mott partners with innovators worldwide to solve complex challenges with advanced engineered materials and components.

