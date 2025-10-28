Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28
28 October 2025
Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
Mollyroe is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com
AlbR Capital Limited
Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
© 2025 PR Newswire