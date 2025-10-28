Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2025

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930