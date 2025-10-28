Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Atomkraft feiert Comeback: Uran wird wieder zum strategischen Rohstoff - Anleger stehen Schlange
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Mollyroe Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 28

28 October 2025

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that AlbR Capital Limited has been appointed as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.