

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index, the share of adults in the U.S. who are obese dropped slightly from 39.9 percent in 2022 to 37 percent in 2025, signifying a small but meaningful decline after years of little change. During the same time, the number of people using injectable weight-loss drugs more than doubled, rising from 5.8 percent to 12.4 percent.



The survey showed that more Americans are now using drugs like semaglutide (sold as Ozempic and Wegovy) and tirzepatide (sold as Zepbound and Mounjaro) to lose weight. These medicines, called GLP-1 agonists, were first approved for obesity treatment in 2021. They work by affecting the brain and hormones to reduce hunger and slow digestion, and are being seen as a major breakthrough in the fight against obesity and related diseases.



The results further suggest that obesity rates may finally be starting to improve, especially among people aged 40 to 64. Meanwhile, obesity rates among those aged 50 to 64 fell by 5 percentage points to 42.8 percent. The survey also found that more women are using these medications than men, and they have seen greater weight loss as a result.



