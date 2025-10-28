

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) rose 8.78% to $100.22, gaining $8.09, after publishing preliminary second-quarter 2026 results showing revenue of $1.10 billion, a non-GAAP EPS of $2.22, and gross margin at 49.7 percent.



The company also announced an agreement to merge with Skyworks Solutions in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the combined enterprise at approximately $22 billion. The deal aims to create a U.S.-based leader in high-performance RF, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductors.



QRVO opened at $92.75, reached a high of $101.50, and a low of $92.60, compared to the previous close of $92.13. Trading volume surged well above average levels. The stock's 52-week range is $68.45 - $123.50.



