

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) surged 6.31% to $74.68, gaining $4.43, after reporting strong third-quarter 2025 results and announcing major new AI-commerce partnerships.



In its third-quarter release, PayPal said net revenues rose 7 percent year-over-year to $8.4 billion, with transaction margin dollars increasing 7 percent on a non-GAAP basis. The company also raised full-year 2025 guidance and initiated a quarterly cash dividend.



PayPal launched its 'agentic commerce' services built to integrate payments with AI-driven shopping experiences. The initiative includes a partnership with OpenAI to enable instant checkout within its ChatGPT platform, signaling PayPal's expansion into AI-powered commerce ecosystems.



PYPL opened at $70.25, reached a high of $75.20, and a low of $69.80, compared to the previous close of $70.25. Trading volume was significantly above average. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $33.45 - $78.92.



