

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Men may need to exercise almost twice as much as women to get the same heart health benefits, according to a new study.



The study, led by Jiajin Chen at Xiamen University in China, used data from wrist-worn activity trackers collected through the UK Biobank and followed participants' health for about eight years.



Among people with no history of heart disease, women who did at least 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week had a 22 percent lower risk of developing the disease, compared with a 17 percent reduction in men. To achieve a 30 percent drop in risk, women needed 250 minutes of exercise, while men needed 530.



The researchers also looked at over 5,000 people who already had heart disease. They found that women who exercised 150 minutes a week were 70 percent less likely to die over the next eight years than less active women, while men saw only about a 20 percent lower risk of death.



However, scientists aren't yet sure why exercise appears to help women more, but possible reasons include differences in hormones, muscle types, and how men and women process sugar for energy.



