Beleve Vision: BELEVE?VISION Launches with Signature Platform "G.E.M."

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Beleve Vision, the multi-award-winning Los Angeles-based immersive technology company behind the patented Portalgraph platform, has unveiled G.E.M. (Gaming Entertainment Metaverse) - a revolutionary headset-free holographic system transforming how people play, learn, and experience digital worlds.

Currently raising funds on PicMii Crowdfunding https://www.picmiicrowdfunding.com/deal/beleve%20vision/, Beleve Vision invites the public to join its mission to democratize holographic entertainment.

"We're rewriting the rules of immersive entertainment," said Joe Wallace, Founder of Beleve Vision and an early investor in Proto Hologram. "G.E.M. removes the friction-no wires, no heavy headsets, no barriers-just pure, shared immersion."

Revolutionizing How We Experience Reality

Unlike traditional VR and AR systems that isolate users, G.E.M. delivers true 3D depth without goggles or wearables, projecting vivid holographic content through standard displays using the Portalgraph engine's real-time perspective tracking.

Built on Unity (with Unreal Engine integration underway), G.E.M. enables developers to create games, live shows, educational modules, and brand activations that merge seamlessly into real-world environments.

Key Breakthroughs

Headset-Free Immersion: 3D content visible from any angle, enabling natural social interaction

Accessible Hardware: Works on existing screens and projectors-no expensive rigs required.

Multi-Industry Applications: Gaming, education, art, live events, and retail experiences.

Momentum & Market Impact

Poised within the booming immersive-tech sector, Beleve Vision stands apart with a patented, scalable platform that bridges digital and physical spaces. Its innovations have earned multiple awards and industry recognition for advancing the frontier of spatial entertainment.

Funds raised through PicMii will accelerate production, expand content partnerships, and grow the creator ecosystem powering G.E.M.'s evolution.

About Beleve Vision®

Beleve Vision is an award-winning immersive-technology company redefining how humans interact with digital worlds. Its flagship Portalgraph engine transforms ordinary displays into holographic gateways-eliminating headsets while enhancing comfort, accessibility, and connection.

