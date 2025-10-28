Desert Oasis Healthcare Expands Maternal Health Resources with New Maternal Health Educator Position and Updated Video Education Series

DOHC strengthens its commitment to mothers and families through expanded education and personalized prenatal support

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to announce a new addition to our highly-viewed online Maternal Education Video Series, designed to support expecting and new mothers with accessible, practical resources on pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenthood.

Sandra Artinian, BSN, RN, DOHC's new Maternal Health Educator, recently joined the healthcare team with the goal of expanding maternal wellness support across the Coachella Valley and beyond. Artinian brings extensive expertise and a compassionate approach to guiding mothers through one of the most transformative times of their lives.

The video series, available on our website MyDOHC.com, offers a range of essential topics, including:

True or False: Myths Debunked

Bringing Baby Home

Swaddling 101

The Five S's

Navigating Postpartum Depression

"Welcoming a child is one of life's most joyful experiences, but it can come with questions and challenges," said Artinian. "Our goal with this video series is to empower mothers with knowledge, confidence, and resources to help them thrive during pregnancy and beyond."

This initiative reflects DOHC's ongoing commitment to supporting women's health, preventive education, and whole-person care. By combining expert guidance with digital accessibility, DOHC continues to strengthen its role as a trusted healthcare partner for families at every stage of life.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

