

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $549 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $305 million, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to $2.629 billion from $2.168 billion last year.



Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55-$2.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60-$2.80 bln



