

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall inflation is expected to climb 1.1 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year, accelerating from 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in the three months prior. In Q2, the trimmed mean and weighted mean both were up 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.7 percent on year.



Japan will see October results for its household confidence index, with forecasts suggesting a score of 35.5, up from 35.3 in September.



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for Chung Yeung Day and will re-open on Thursday.



