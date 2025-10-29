

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The loonie climbed to near a 3-week high of 1.3933 against the greenback and a 4-day high of 1.6236 against the euro, from an early low of 1.4005 and a 4-day low of 1.6326, respectively.



The loonie advanced to 109.28 against the yen, from an early 6-day low of 108.46.



The loonie is seen finding resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 1.55 against the euro and 110.00 against the yen.



