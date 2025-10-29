LUMAS K.K.: LUMAS NVA Wins Industry Acclaim at Blechexpo 2025, Pioneering AI Innovation in Fabrication

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based laser technology startup LUMAS K.K. made its first public appearance at Blechexpo this year, unveiling its groundbreaking product NVA (Nozzle Visual Aligner). The innovative device quickly captured the attention of the sheet metal fabrication industry. Over the four-day event, NVA was successfully tested on multiple leading laser cutting machine brands, receiving enthusiastic feedback from industry professionals and distributors, and generating strong order interest - laying a solid foundation for LUMAS's accelerated expansion into the European market.

Tokyo Roots, A Mission to Simplify Manufacturing

LUMAS K.K. is a high-tech startup headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, focused on developing AI-powered smart tools for the sheet metal manufacturing industry. The company recently completed its first financing round of USD 1.5 million, backed by leading industrial investors.

The World's First Visual Nozzle Aligner

LUMAS NVA is the world's first visual nozzle alignment device designed to help laser cutting machines achieve fast and precise coaxial calibration between the nozzle and the beam.

Unlike traditional methods that rely on tape and operator experience, NVA leverages high-speed vision recognition and intelligent algorithms to complete precise alignment in under 60 seconds. It is fully compatible with any cutting head equipped with a red laser pointer, significantly reducing setup time and improving cutting stability and productivity.

During Blechexpo, NVA was successfully tested on multiple major European and Asian machine brands. The device earned positive feedback from system integrators, machine builders, and fabricators alike, with several partnerships confirmed on the spot.

Accelerating European Market Expansion

Thanks to its outstanding performance and broad compatibility, LUMAS K.K. announced its plan to accelerate its European expansion, aiming to establish a comprehensive distribution and service network covering major manufacturing countries by 2026. This will enable fabricators to access smart, easy-to-use tools that enhance operational efficiency and quality.

About LUMAS K.K.

LUMAS K.K. is a Tokyo-based laser technology startup focused on developing AI-powered smart tools for the laser manufacturing industry. Founded with a mission to make manufacturing simpler, more efficient, and more human-centered, LUMAS combines advanced vision technology with real-world industrial applications. Backed by leading industry investors with a USD 1.5 million seed round, the company is building a global ecosystem of innovative solutions - starting with NVA, the world's first visual nozzle alignment device for laser cutting machines.

