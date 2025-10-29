

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Mortgage approvals data from the UK and flash GDP estimates from Spain are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden releases preliminary GDP data for the third quarter. The economy is forecast to grow 0.8 percent sequentially after rising 0.5 percent a quarter ago.



In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Norway.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE is slated to issue flash GDP and retail sales data. Economists forecast the economy to grow 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter but slower than the 0.8 percent expansion seen in the second quarter.



At 5.00 am ET, S&P Global is set to release Austria's manufacturing purchasing managers' survey results.



At 5.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes UK mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in September is seen at 64,000 compared to 64,680 in August.



