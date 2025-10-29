

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 3-week high of 1.7630 against the euro and a 2-day high of 100.39 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7721 and 99.92, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie advanced to near 3-week highs of 0.6607, 0.9207 and 1.1428 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6585, 0.9178 and 1.1387, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.75 against the euro, 101.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.93 against the loonie and 1.15 against the kiwi.



