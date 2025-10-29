China Cultural Center in Madrid: "Charm of Jiangsu " extends invitation to Spain to enjoy woven embroidery and touch eastern elegance

China Cultural Center in Madrid

MADRID, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of November 4, 2025, the "Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion Conference, along with the "Weaving Water in Silk, Eastern Elegance" Embroidery Art Exhibition, will kick off at the China Cultural Centre in Madrid, Spain. This event aims to share the profound cultural heritage and unique charm of Jiangsu with Spanish friends.

The exhibition will run until the end of November, and bring together silk masterpieces from Suzhou Silk Museum and Nanjing Yunjin Museum. There will be models of ancient looms, auspicious patterns, and a replica of Qing Dynasty brocade by the representative inheritor of the Song brocade weaving technique. Four national intangible cultural heritages will be displayed. Moreover, people will discover how these intangible cultural heritage skills have been creatively transformed into stylish home furnishings and innovative cultural and creative products. Suzhou embroidery masters, wielding their needles like pens, meticulously render the abstract lines of Picasso's paintings into the delicate gradients of silk thread. The Kesi technique is employed to depict court paintings on fashion garments, which are then paired with exclusive European fabrics boasting a metallic sheen... Additionally, the venue will also stage a fashion show integrating classical aesthetics and modern design.

During the same period, the "Charm of Jiangsu" Cultural and Tourism Promotion Conference will be held, with "Jin Fan Dance" taking the stage as the finale. The elegance of Jiangnan fan dance and the exuberance of flamenco will collide with each other.

Visitors are sincerely invited to come to this eastern aesthetics journey in the winter of Madrid, and let the millennium embroidery culture and the beautiful scenery of "Charm of Jiangsu" bloom even more brilliantly in the new chapter of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain. Furthermore, Jiangsu warmly welcomes all friends to make visits to Jiangsu in person after the exhibition, where people can immerse themselves in the art of silk weaving and savor the enchanting allure of Jiangnan.

