Janus Henderson GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29
[29.10.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.10.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,789,086.00
|USD
|0
|21,026,772.03
|11.7528
|Janus Henderson GCC Sovereign USD Bond Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.10.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|525,302.00
|GBP
|0
|5,487,938.63
|10.4472
