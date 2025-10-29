Anzeige
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
29.10.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIU LN) 
Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Oct-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 28-Oct-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 116.4657 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4769384 
 
CODE: ASIU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1900068914 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1900068914 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     ASIU LN 
LEI Code:   549300E7C8KZ5P6BZI39 
Sequence No.: 406508 
EQS News ID:  2220254 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2220254&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2025 04:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.