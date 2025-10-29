Nevados, a solar tracker manufacturer, says its articulating tracker systems and digital design software optimize energy production on slopes up to 37%, reducing grading costs and environmental impact.From pv magazine USA The solar industry has historically thrived on nice, flat parcels of land for project development. Viewed through a product development lens, the early "customer use case" - flat sites - shaped the product requirements for tracking technologies (favoring long, continuous torque tube designs for optimal economics) and the project design tools that supported them. But now, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...