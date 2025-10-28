Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

HUNTINGTON, Ind., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc., (OTCQB: NIDB), the parent company of First Federal Savings Bank, today announced net income of $1,793,000 ($0.76 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to earnings from the quarter ended September 30, 2024 of $1,017,000 ($0.43 per diluted common share). The current three months earnings equate to an annualized return on average assets (ROA) of 1.29% and a return on average equity (ROE) of 13.95% compared to an ROA of 0.79% and an ROE of 8.46% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $934,000 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Total non-interest income was $660,000 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1,000,000 the same period in 2024. Total non-interest expense was $3,282,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to $3,128,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $4,492,000, or $1.89 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3,333,000, or $1.39 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The current nine months earnings equate to an annualized ROA of 1.10% and an annualized ROE of 12.02% compared to an annualized ROA of 0.87% and an annualized ROE of 9.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Provision for credit loss expense was $785,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1,025,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total assets increased $36.7 million, or 9.4% on an annualized basis, to $559.1 million at September 30, 2025 compared to total assets of $522.3 million at December 31, 2024. Total net loans increased $35.1 million, or 12% on an annualized basis, to $425.7 million at September 30, 2025 compared to total net loans of $390.6 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased $25.8 million, or 8.1% on an annualized basis, to $454.9 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $428.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Shareholders' equity increased $4.9 million to $53.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2024. The book value of NIDB stock increased $1.34 to $22.37 per common share as of September 30, 2025 compared to $21.03 at June 30, 2025. The number of outstanding common shares was 2,376,066 as of September 30, 2025.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered at 648 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana. The company offers a full array of banking and financial brokerage services to its customers through its nine full-service Indiana offices in Huntington (3), Warsaw (2), Fort Wayne (3) and Roanoke (1). The Company is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (www.otcmarkets.com) utilizing the OTCQB platform under the symbol "NIDB". Our web site address is www.firstfedindiana.bank.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues. Factors which may cause future results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, loan demand, and competition. Additional factors include changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic, competitive, regulatory and technological factors affecting each company's operations, pricing, products and services.

NORTHEAST INDIANA BANCORP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS



















September 30, December 31, September 30,





Balance Sheet (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2024











(Audited)







Assets













Non-interest earning cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,289,092 $ 3,754,395 $ 6,541,441





Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents

1,266,982 6,452,143 5,501,247





Total cash and cash equivalents

7,556,074 10,206,538 12,042,688





Interest-earning time deposits

2,205,000 4,275,000 4,520,000





Securities available for sale

80,585,539 74,789,791 75,040,367





Securities held to maturity

11,555,659 11,602,482 12,628,794





Loans held for sale

- 71,200 477,000





Loans, gross

432,292,953 397,334,479 390,627,340





Allowance for credit losses

(6,608,476) (6,771,171) (6,326,783)





Loans, net

425,684,477 390,563,308 384,300,557





Accrued interest receivable

2,362,834 2,237,407 2,485,615





Premises and equipment

8,643,854 7,907,303 7,930,946





FHLB Stock

2,835,000 2,835,000 2,835,000





Cash surrender value of life insurance

12,415,489 12,159,543 12,075,427





Other assets

5,222,345 5,676,203 4,811,913





Total Assets

$ 559,066,271 $ 522,323,775 $ 519,851,641





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 51,808,470 $ 48,168,488 $ 48,860,067





Interest bearing deposits

403,117,646 380,771,626 370,951,769





Borrowed funds

46,500,000 41,000,000 45,500,000





Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,488,383 4,106,965 5,355,964





Total Liabilities

505,914,499 474,047,079 470,667,800





Stockholders' equity

53,151,772 48,276,696 49,183,841





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 559,066,271 $ 522,323,775 $ 519,851,641









































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Income Statement (Unaudited) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024















Net interest income













Total interest income

$ 8,055,361 $ 7,730,639 $ 7,178,589

$ 23,011,167 $ 20,990,629 Total interest expense

3,311,854 3,267,904 3,369,314

9,667,407 9,792,811 Net interest income

4,743,507 4,462,735 3,809,275

13,343,760 11,197,818 Provision for credit loss expense













Loans

- 189,000 495,000

809,017 1,095,000 Off-balance sheet credit exposures

(35,000) 11,000 (45,000)

(24,000) (70,000) Total provision for credit loss expense

(35,000) 200,000 450,000

785,017 1,025,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,778,507 4,262,735 3,359,275

12,558,743 10,172,818















Non-interest income













Service charges on deposit accounts

177,533 163,581 174,619

498,752 528,332 Interchange fees

200,695 199,831 208,053

590,434 616,195 Loan servicing fees

83,947 84,352 63,117

284,345 270,986 Net gain on sale of loans

139,754 105,083 137,577

292,869 283,281 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

87,080 85,181 83,603

255,945 249,399 Net loss on sales of available-for-sale securities

(119,062) - -

(119,062) - Other income

89,595 69,926 333,349

275,789 961,249 Total non-interest income

659,542 707,954 1,000,318

2,079,072 2,909,442















Non-interest expense













Salaries and employee benefits

1,747,045 1,710,384 1,652,277

5,103,733 4,929,765 Occupancy

439,253 413,228 390,467

1,284,671 1,109,104 Data processing

385,504 247,019 435,356

1,011,648 1,271,213 Deposit insurance premiums

75,000 77,500 75,000

235,000 237,000 Professional fees

225,147 163,484 179,392

523,125 454,680 Advertising and marketing fees

94,741 86,020 85,424

266,809 274,199 Correspondent bank charges

29,436 28,541 36,337

80,592 120,027 Other expense

285,664 292,324 273,585

840,132 947,739 Total non-interest expense

3,281,790 3,018,500 3,127,838

9,345,710 9,343,727















Income before income taxes

2,156,259 1,952,189 1,231,755

5,292,105 3,738,533 Income tax expense

363,699 311,483 214,410

799,878 405,471 Net income

$ 1,792,560 $ 1,640,706 $ 1,017,345

$ 4,492,227 $ 3,333,062



















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) 2025 2025 2024

2025 2024















Average shares outstanding - basic

2,369,920 2,380,896 2,387,823

2,376,826 2,398,109 Average shares outstanding - diluted

2,369,920 2,380,896 2,387,823

2,376,826 2,398,109 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.43

$ 1.89 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.43

$ 1.89 $ 1.39 Net interest margin (1)

3.53 % 3.35 % 3.06 %

3.37 % 3.04 % Return on average assets (1)

1.29 % 1.19 % 0.79 %

1.10 % 0.87 % Return on average equity (1)

13.95 % 13.27 % 8.46 %

12.02 % 9.49 % Efficiency ratio

60.74 % 58.38 % 65.03 %

60.60 % 66.23 %















Allowance for credit losses:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 6,595,962 $ 6,381,216 $ 5,885,564

$ 6,771,171 $ 5,335,305 Charge-offs:













One-to-four family

- - 39,022

- 39,022 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

- - -

959,749 - Consumer

21,485 34,696 52,872

140,319 147,549 Gross charge-offs

21,485 34,696 91,894

1,100,068 186,571 Recoveries:













One-to-four family

- - 1,523

3,247 1,523 Commercial real estate

- - -

- - Land/land development

- - -

- - Commercial

1,705 - -

1,705 - Consumer

32,294 60,442 36,590

123,404 81,526 Gross recoveries

33,999 60,442 38,113

128,356 83,049 Net charge-offs (recoveries)

(12,514) (25,746) 53,781

971,712 103,522 Provision for credit losses

- 189,000 495,000

809,017 1,095,000 Balance, end of period

$ 6,608,476 $ 6,595,962 $ 6,326,783

$ 6,608,476 $ 6,326,783















Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.01 % -0.02 % 0.06 %

0.46 % 0.04 %



















As of









September 30, June 30, September 30,





Non-performing assets

2025 2025 2024





Loans:













Non-accrual

$ 5,082,212 $ 6,230,450 $ 4,551,701





Past 90 days or more and still accruing

- - -





Troubled debt modification

2,529,489 2,551,651 507,797





Total non-performing loans

7,611,701 8,782,101 5,059,498





Real estate owned

- - -





Other repossessed assets

- - -





Total non-performing assets

$ 7,611,701 $ 8,782,101 $ 5,059,498





















Non-performing assets to total assets

1.36 % 1.58 % 0.97 %





Non-performing loans to gross loans

1.76 % 2.05 % 1.30 %





Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 86.82 % 75.11 % 125.05 %





Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.53 % 1.54 % 1.62 %





















Other financial ratios













Tangible common equity

9.51 % 9.05 % 9.46 %





Book value per share

$ 22.37 $ 21.03 $ 20.46





Common shares outstanding

2,376,066 2,396,896 2,403,696









(1) Ratios for three-month periods are annualized

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc.