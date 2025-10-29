SK hynix Inc.: SK hynix Announces 3Q25 Financial Results

-Reports revenues of 24.4489 trillion won, operating profit of 11.3834 trillion won, net profit of 12.5975 trillion won

-Record-high quarterly performance driven by strong sales of HBM and high-performance server products

-HBM supply discussion for next year completed; HBM4 shipments to begin in Q4 this year, demand for all DRAM and NAND products secured for next year

-Company to take the lead in AI memory market by actively responding to customer demand with the best in class performance products

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that it has recorded 24.4489 trillion won in revenues, 11.3834 trillion won in operating profit (with an operating margin of 47%), and 12.5975 trillion won in net profit (with a net margin of 52%) in the third quarter.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly performance, driven by the full-scale rise in prices of DRAM and NAND, as well as the increasing shipments of high-performance products for AI servers. In particular, operating profit exceeded 10 trillion won for the first time in the company's history.

As demand across the memory segment has soared due to customers' expanding investments in AI infrastructure, SK hynix once again surpassed the record-high performance of the previous quarter due to increased sales of high value-added products such as 12-high HBM3E and DDR5 for servers.

Driven by surging demand for AI servers, shipments of high-capacity DDR5s of 128GB or more have more than doubled from the previous quarter. In NAND, the portion of AI server eSSD, which commands a price premium, expanded significantly as well.

Building on this strong performance, the company's cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter increased by 10.9 trillion won from the previous quarter, reaching 27.9 trillion won. Meanwhile, interest bearing debt stood at 24.1 trillion won, enabling the company to successfully transition to a net cash position of 3.8 trillion won.

As the AI market rapidly shifts toward inference-driven workloads, there is growing interest in distributing computational loads of AI servers across broader infrastructures such as general servers. This trend is expected to further expand demand across the entire memory portfolio, including high-performance DDR5 and eSSD.

In addition, the recent wave of strategic partnerships and AI data center expansion announcements by leading global AI players provides further momentum. This is expected to drive balanced demand growth not only for HBM, but also for various product lines including memory solutions for general servers.

In response, SK hynix plans to accelerate the migration to its most advanced 1cnm process, or the sixth-generation of the 10-nanometer technology, which is already in stable mass production. This will enable the company to establish a full DRAM lineup across server, mobile, and graphics applications, and to flexibly respond to customer needs through expanded supply. In NAND, the company will also increase output of world's highest 321-layer TLC and QLC products to swiftly meet customer requirements.

Meanwhile, the company has completed discussions with key customers regarding HBM supply for next year. HBM4, which completed development in September and entered mass production, fully meets customer performance requirements and supports industry-leading speeds. Shipments will begin in the fourth quarter this year, with full-scale sales expansion planned for next year.

Furthermore, amid surging demand for AI memory, the company has already secured full customer demand for its entire DRAM and NAND production for next year.

In order to address higher-than-expected customer demand, SK hynix plans to expand its production capacity through M15X, where equipment installation has recently begun after the early opening of a new cleanroom, and to accelerate the migration to advanced process technologies.

As a result, investment for next year is expected to increase compared to this year, reflecting the company's continued commitment to a market-aligned investment strategy.

"With the innovation of AI technology, the memory market has shifted to a new paradigm and demand has begun to spread to all product areas," said Kim Woohyun, Chief Financial Officer. "We will continue to strengthen our AI memory leadership by responding to customer demand through market-leading products and differentiated technological capabilities."

3Q25 Financial Results (K-IFRS)

3Q25 QoQ YoY

2Q25 Change 3Q24 Change Revenues 24,448.9 22,232 10 % 17,573.1 39 % Operating Profit 11,383.4 9,212.9 24 % 7,030 62 % Operating Margin 47 % 41 % 6%p 40 % 7%p Net Income 12,597.5 6,996.2 80 % 5,753.4 119 %

