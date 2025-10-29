

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has said that he believes the U.S. Government is going to have a trade deal with China, which will be 'a good deal for both' the countries and 'something very exciting for everybody'.



'That's really a great result. That's better than fighting and going through all sorts of problems,' Trump said while addressing a business luncheon at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Wednesday, attended by CEOs of major companies.



He added that a trade deal with South Korea would be finalized 'very soon'.



He later held a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.



Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit.



It will take place in the coastal city of Busan, which will mark the first meeting between the leaders of the two economic powers since 2019.



They are expected to sign a trade deal after sorting out outstanding issues in the two countries' trade war over huge tariffs.



U.S. and China have reportedly reached a framework deal ahead of Thursday's meeting.



