

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $663 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $276 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $726 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $4.749 billion from $4.068 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $663 Mln. vs. $276 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $4.749 Bln vs. $4.068 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News