

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.300 billion, or $4.88 per share. This compares with $2.464 billion, or $5.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.328 billion or $4.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $17.638 billion from $16.106 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.300 Bln. vs. $2.464 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.88 vs. $5.06 last year. -Revenue: $17.638 Bln vs. $16.106 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News