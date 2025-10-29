

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications (VZ) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.056 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $3.411 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Verizon Communications reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $33.821 billion from $33.330 billion last year.



Verizon Communications earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.056 Bln. vs. $3.411 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $33.821 Bln vs. $33.330 Bln last year.



