

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The chair of an independent commission investigating alleged human rights abuses in the Occupied Palestinian Territory has told a General Assembly committee that Israel has committed 'four genocidal acts' in Gaza, while leaders had 'incited the commission of genocide.'



Presenting the Commission of Inquiry's latest report on Tuesday, Navi Pillay said the findings were based on a legal analysis conducted under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.



'We concluded that the State of Israel is responsible for the commission of four genocidal acts in Gaza with the specific intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza, as such,' she said.



The Commission also found that Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have incited the commission of genocide.



Pillay, a former UN human rights chief, described the situation in Gaza as 'the most ruthless, prolonged and widespread attack against the Palestinian people in history.'



She said that while the fragile ceasefire and release of hostages and prisoners 'offer hope, they cannot undo the devastation that has already occurred,' adding that 'the Gaza Strip lies in ruins, rendered nearly uninhabitable.'



She added that Israeli officials had 'publicly endorsed plans for the deportation of the population, the construction of settlements and annexation of the territory.'



Although the ceasefire has put such policies on hold, 'recent statements by Israeli officials make it clear that these objectives remain firmly in place.'



This was Pillay's last report to the General Assembly, after having led the independent international investigative body since July 2021.



In the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Commission found that Israeli policies since October 2023 - along with explicit and implicit support for violent settlers - 'demonstrate clear intent to forcibly transfer Palestinians, expand Israeli Jewish civilian presence and annex the majority of the West Bank.'



The purpose is 'to prevent any potential Palestinian self-determination and statehood and maintain an indefinite occupation,' Pillay said.



She urged Member States to ensure justice and accountability 'through supporting the International Criminal Court in its investigations' and by using universal jurisdiction to prosecute suspects, including dual nationals.



'It pains me that, on my last presentation as chair of this commission, the post-World War Two multilateral system has failed to prevent this genocide,' she added.



Aid teams in Gaza are racing to meet urgent needs with tens of thousands still displaced, sheltering in damaged buildings and makeshift sites, while reports of renewed fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas threaten to derail the ceasefire.



