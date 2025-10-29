Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2025 11:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monsenso A/S: Monsenso adjusts the expectations for 2025

29.10.2025 11:32:01 CET | Monsenso | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 07-2025

Copenhagen, 2025.10.29

(This message includes inside information)

Monsenso now expects the revenue for 2025 to amount to DKK 9-9.5m and the EBIT to be between DKK -8m and DKK -7m. Previous guidance for the year was revenue of DKK 12-13m and EBIT DKK -7m to DKK -6m.

In connection with the half-year reporting, Monsenso announced that the company and its three local partners had been selected as the preferred vendor for a large Spanish public tender, and that the work on this project would contribute to securing growth in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, the start of the project has been delayed and this impacts the expectations to 2025.

The annual report for 2025 will be issued on March 5, 2026.

Further information:

Monsenso

CEO
Thomas Lethenborg
Tel. +45 21 29 88 27
E-mail: lethenborg@monsenso.com

Chairman of the board
Peter Mørch Eriksen
E-mail: Petermorcheriksen@outlook.com

Certified Adviser:

HC Andersen Capital
Bredgade 23,
1260 København K

About Monsenso

Monsenso is an innovative technology company offering a digital health solution used for decentralised trials, remote patient monitoring and treatment support. Our mission is to contribute to improved health for more people at lower costs by supporting treatment digitally and leveraging patient-reported outcomes data. Our solution helps optimise the treatment and gives a detailed overview of an individual's health through the collection of outcome, adherence and behavioral data. It connects individuals, carers and health care providers to enable personalised treatment, remote care and early intervention. We collaborate with health and social care, pharmaceuticals and leading researcher worldwide in our endeavors to deliver solutions that fit into the lives of patients and health care professionals. To learn more visit www.monsenso.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.