Monsenso A/S: Monsenso adjusts the expectations for 2025

29.10.2025 11:32:01 CET | Monsenso | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 07-2025

Copenhagen, 2025.10.29

(This message includes inside information)

Monsenso now expects the revenue for 2025 to amount to DKK 9-9.5m and the EBIT to be between DKK -8m and DKK -7m. Previous guidance for the year was revenue of DKK 12-13m and EBIT DKK -7m to DKK -6m.

In connection with the half-year reporting, Monsenso announced that the company and its three local partners had been selected as the preferred vendor for a large Spanish public tender, and that the work on this project would contribute to securing growth in the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, the start of the project has been delayed and this impacts the expectations to 2025.

The annual report for 2025 will be issued on March 5, 2026.

