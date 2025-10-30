Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A3D2TK | ISIN: CH1216478797 | Ticker-Symbol: ZX6
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 21:29
73,54 Euro
-0,35 % -0,26
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSM-FIRMENICH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,4274,0807:49
73,5074,0007:30
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 07:33 Uhr
143 Leser
Press Release: dsm-firmenich Q3 2025 trading update

Press Release: dsm-firmenich Q3 2025 trading update

Press Release

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), October 30, 2025

dsm-firmenich Q3 2025 trading update

Management Report

Q3 2025 highlights 

-- Solid growth and strong step up in Adjusted EBITDA on a comparable basis1 
 
  -- Advancing well on 2025 strategic plan 
 
  -- Animal Nutrition & Health ('ANH') exit process ongoing 
 
  -- FY 2025 outlook updated for foreign exchange and ANH-related vitamin 
   volatility: Adjusted EBITDA of around EUR2.3 billion

Key figures 

in EUR 
millions    Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change 
Sales         9,580    9,542     0  3,070  3,244    (5) 
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ------- ------- -------- 
Organic sales 
 growth (%)        5                2 
Adj. EBITDA      1,800    1,517    19   540   541    (0) 
Adj. EBITDA 
 margin (%)      18.8     15.9        17.6   16.7

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: "Our key strategic end-markets continue to demonstrate strong fundamentals, underpinned by megatrends in nutrition, health, and beauty. This positions us well to deliver strong growth through our unique portfolio, market leading science-led capabilities, and broad geographic footprint.

As we navigate the current macro environment, dsm-firmenich delivered a solid 2% organic sales growth in the quarter against a high prior-year comparison, and a strong step up in Adjusted EBITDA on a comparable basis.

Our full-year 2025 outlook is now updated for unfavorable foreign exchange effects and ANH-related vitamin prices. However, we will realize a strong step-up of over EUR300 million in Adjusted EBITDA versus 2024 on a comparable basis, driven by our organic growth, our merger synergies, and self-help programs."

Outlook 2025

The company now estimates a full-year Adjusted EBITDA of around EUR2.3 billion for the group. This update reflects an estimated negative foreign exchange effect of EUR90 million and an about EUR50 million lower contribution from vitamins in Animal Nutrition & Health.

ANH divestment process

We are firmly committed to exiting the Animal Nutrition & Health business. While the process is taking longer than initially anticipated, we aim to bring this process to conclusion in the fourth quarter.

Share buyback program

On April 1, 2025, dsm-firmenich initiated a program for the repurchase of ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of EUR1 billion to reduce its issued capital. On October 28, around 85% of the program had been executed.

(1) Comparable basis defines as: adjusting for negative foreign exchange and deconsolidation effects.

Key figures 

in EUR millions    Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % OSG Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % OSG 
Sales            9,580    9,542   5  3,070  3,244   2 
-------------------- ----------- ----------- ----- ------- ------- ----- 
  P&B           2,959    2,998   1   970   991   2 
-------------------- 
  TTH           2,495    2,455   5   809   823   3 
-------------------- 
  HNC           1,574    1,652   5   502   561   3 
-------------------- 
  ANH           2,533    2,394   12   782   858   0 
-------------------- 
  Corporate          19      43        7    11 
-------------------- 
Adj. EBITDA         1,800    1,517       540   541 
  P&B            652     680       214   226 
-------------------- 
  TTH            506     471       167   162 
-------------------- 
  HNC            288     269       96    96 
-------------------- 
  ANH            428     167       86    80 
-------------------- 
  Corporate         (74)     (70)      (23)   (23) 
-------------------- 
Adj. EBITDA margin 
 (%)             18.8     15.9      17.6   16.7 
  P&B            22.0     22.7      22.1   22.8 
-------------------- 
  TTH            20.3     19.2      20.6   19.7 
-------------------- 
  HNC            18.3     16.3      19.1   17.1 
-------------------- 
  ANH            16.9     7.0      11.0   9.3 
--------------------

Q3 2025

In the current macro environment and against a high prior-year comparable period, dsm-firmenich delivered a solid 2% organic sales growth. While innovation-driven win-rates remained strong, the company saw caution in order patterns, notably from global accounts. 

-- Perfumery & Beauty: solid volume growth, against a high prior-year 
   comparable of 11%, led by strong performance in Fine Fragrances 
 
  -- Taste, Texture & Health: good performance, against 13% volume growth in 
   the prior year, with a good contribution from sales synergies 
 
  -- Health, Nutrition & Care: continued sales growth with a strong 
   performance in Early Life Nutrition and a steady recovery in Dietary 
   Supplements 
 
  -- Animal Nutrition & Health: solid performance in Performance Solutions and 
   Premix, offset by weak conditions in Essential Products due to vitamins

The Adjusted EBITDA margin for ongoing activities improved to 20%, while the reported Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group (including ANH) was 17.6%.

The business achieved a good step up in organic performance, supported by the merger synergies and self-help programs. Reported Adjusted EBITDA was stable, as this growth was offset by foreign exchange, and deconsolidation effects from divestments.

The company remains focused on cash flow generation and delivered a good step up in Adjusted gross operating free cash flow in the third quarter, resulting in a total of EUR679 million in the first nine months of the year.

Business Unit Review

Perfumery & Beauty

Perfumery & Beauty (P&B) is a leading creation and innovation partner for the most iconic global and local brands in consumer goods, lifestyle, and luxury beauty. The business unit is home to some of the best talent in the industry, boasts an unmatched palette of captive ingredients, and is supported by a vertically integrated supply chain. Powered by our science-based innovations in Fragrance and Beauty & Care, we make our customers' products more desirable, essential, and sustainable, driving consumers' preference.

Business unit results 

in EUR 
millions    Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change 
Sales         2,959    2,998    (1)   970   991    (2) 
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ------- ------- -------- 
Organic sales 
 growth (%)        1                2 
Adj. EBITDA       652     680    (4)   214   226    (5) 
Adj. EBITDA 
 margin (%)      22.0     22.7        22.1   22.8

Q3 2025

Perfumery & Beauty delivered 2% volume growth against a high prior-year comparable of 11%.

Perfumery achieved 4% organic sales growth, with continued strong growth in Fine Fragrances and Ingredients, while Consumer Fragrances saw solid growth despite softer demand from global accounts. Beauty & Care remained soft, impacted by a force majeure effect in Aroma Ingredients and continued soft demand for sun filters, the effect of which decreased sequentially.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.1%. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 reflected adverse foreign exchange developments, deconsolidation effects, and some one-off costs.

Taste, Texture & Health

Taste, Texture & Health (TTH) brings progress to life by tackling some of society's biggest challenges: providing nutritious, healthy and sustainable food and beverages, and accelerating the diet transformation with appealing taste and texture, and nourishing a growing global population while minimizing food loss and waste. TTH consists of Taste, which includes flavors, natural extracts, sugar reduction solutions, and Ingredients Solutions, which includes food enzymes, hydrocolloids, cultures, natural colorants, nutritional ingredients, and plant-based proteins.

Business unit results 

in EUR 
millions    Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change 
Sales         2,495    2,455     2   809   823    (2) 
-------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ------- ------- -------- 
Organic sales 
 growth (%)        5                3 
Adj. EBITDA       506     471     7   167   162     3 
Adj. EBITDA 
 margin (%)      20.3     19.2        20.6   19.7

Q3 2025

Taste, Texture & Health achieved a good 3% volume growth against a very strong comparable of 13%, with a continued good contribution from sales synergies, despite softer demand from global accounts.

Dairy, Baking and Pet Food continued to perform well.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin continued to improve to 20.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was up, led by strong organic performance with a contribution from merger synergies, partly offset by adverse foreign exchange developments and deconsolidation effects.

Health, Nutrition & Care

Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC) enables people to improve their health by supplementing their diet with critical nutrients and driving medical innovation forward, so helping to optimize immunity, speed up recovery and enhancing quality of life.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.