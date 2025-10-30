Press Release: dsm-firmenich Q3 2025 trading update

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), October 30, 2025

dsm-firmenich Q3 2025 trading update

Q3 2025 highlights

-- Solid growth and strong step up in Adjusted EBITDA on a comparable basis1 -- Advancing well on 2025 strategic plan -- Animal Nutrition & Health ('ANH') exit process ongoing -- FY 2025 outlook updated for foreign exchange and ANH-related vitamin volatility: Adjusted EBITDA of around EUR2.3 billion

Key figures

in EUR millions Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change Sales 9,580 9,542 0 3,070 3,244 (5) -------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ------- ------- -------- Organic sales growth (%) 5 2 Adj. EBITDA 1,800 1,517 19 540 541 (0) Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 18.8 15.9 17.6 16.7

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: "Our key strategic end-markets continue to demonstrate strong fundamentals, underpinned by megatrends in nutrition, health, and beauty. This positions us well to deliver strong growth through our unique portfolio, market leading science-led capabilities, and broad geographic footprint.

As we navigate the current macro environment, dsm-firmenich delivered a solid 2% organic sales growth in the quarter against a high prior-year comparison, and a strong step up in Adjusted EBITDA on a comparable basis.

Our full-year 2025 outlook is now updated for unfavorable foreign exchange effects and ANH-related vitamin prices. However, we will realize a strong step-up of over EUR300 million in Adjusted EBITDA versus 2024 on a comparable basis, driven by our organic growth, our merger synergies, and self-help programs."

Outlook 2025

The company now estimates a full-year Adjusted EBITDA of around EUR2.3 billion for the group. This update reflects an estimated negative foreign exchange effect of EUR90 million and an about EUR50 million lower contribution from vitamins in Animal Nutrition & Health.

ANH divestment process

We are firmly committed to exiting the Animal Nutrition & Health business. While the process is taking longer than initially anticipated, we aim to bring this process to conclusion in the fourth quarter.

Share buyback program

On April 1, 2025, dsm-firmenich initiated a program for the repurchase of ordinary shares with an aggregate market value of EUR1 billion to reduce its issued capital. On October 28, around 85% of the program had been executed.

(1) Comparable basis defines as: adjusting for negative foreign exchange and deconsolidation effects.

Key figures

in EUR millions Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % OSG Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % OSG Sales 9,580 9,542 5 3,070 3,244 2 -------------------- ----------- ----------- ----- ------- ------- ----- P&B 2,959 2,998 1 970 991 2 -------------------- TTH 2,495 2,455 5 809 823 3 -------------------- HNC 1,574 1,652 5 502 561 3 -------------------- ANH 2,533 2,394 12 782 858 0 -------------------- Corporate 19 43 7 11 -------------------- Adj. EBITDA 1,800 1,517 540 541 P&B 652 680 214 226 -------------------- TTH 506 471 167 162 -------------------- HNC 288 269 96 96 -------------------- ANH 428 167 86 80 -------------------- Corporate (74) (70) (23) (23) -------------------- Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 18.8 15.9 17.6 16.7 P&B 22.0 22.7 22.1 22.8 -------------------- TTH 20.3 19.2 20.6 19.7 -------------------- HNC 18.3 16.3 19.1 17.1 -------------------- ANH 16.9 7.0 11.0 9.3 --------------------

Q3 2025

In the current macro environment and against a high prior-year comparable period, dsm-firmenich delivered a solid 2% organic sales growth. While innovation-driven win-rates remained strong, the company saw caution in order patterns, notably from global accounts.

-- Perfumery & Beauty: solid volume growth, against a high prior-year comparable of 11%, led by strong performance in Fine Fragrances -- Taste, Texture & Health: good performance, against 13% volume growth in the prior year, with a good contribution from sales synergies -- Health, Nutrition & Care: continued sales growth with a strong performance in Early Life Nutrition and a steady recovery in Dietary Supplements -- Animal Nutrition & Health: solid performance in Performance Solutions and Premix, offset by weak conditions in Essential Products due to vitamins

The Adjusted EBITDA margin for ongoing activities improved to 20%, while the reported Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Group (including ANH) was 17.6%.

The business achieved a good step up in organic performance, supported by the merger synergies and self-help programs. Reported Adjusted EBITDA was stable, as this growth was offset by foreign exchange, and deconsolidation effects from divestments.

The company remains focused on cash flow generation and delivered a good step up in Adjusted gross operating free cash flow in the third quarter, resulting in a total of EUR679 million in the first nine months of the year.

Business Unit Review

Perfumery & Beauty

Perfumery & Beauty (P&B) is a leading creation and innovation partner for the most iconic global and local brands in consumer goods, lifestyle, and luxury beauty. The business unit is home to some of the best talent in the industry, boasts an unmatched palette of captive ingredients, and is supported by a vertically integrated supply chain. Powered by our science-based innovations in Fragrance and Beauty & Care, we make our customers' products more desirable, essential, and sustainable, driving consumers' preference.

Business unit results

in EUR millions Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change Sales 2,959 2,998 (1) 970 991 (2) -------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ------- ------- -------- Organic sales growth (%) 1 2 Adj. EBITDA 652 680 (4) 214 226 (5) Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 22.0 22.7 22.1 22.8

Q3 2025

Perfumery & Beauty delivered 2% volume growth against a high prior-year comparable of 11%.

Perfumery achieved 4% organic sales growth, with continued strong growth in Fine Fragrances and Ingredients, while Consumer Fragrances saw solid growth despite softer demand from global accounts. Beauty & Care remained soft, impacted by a force majeure effect in Aroma Ingredients and continued soft demand for sun filters, the effect of which decreased sequentially.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.1%. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 reflected adverse foreign exchange developments, deconsolidation effects, and some one-off costs.

Taste, Texture & Health

Taste, Texture & Health (TTH) brings progress to life by tackling some of society's biggest challenges: providing nutritious, healthy and sustainable food and beverages, and accelerating the diet transformation with appealing taste and texture, and nourishing a growing global population while minimizing food loss and waste. TTH consists of Taste, which includes flavors, natural extracts, sugar reduction solutions, and Ingredients Solutions, which includes food enzymes, hydrocolloids, cultures, natural colorants, nutritional ingredients, and plant-based proteins.

Business unit results

in EUR millions Q3 YTD 2025 Q3 YTD 2024 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2024 % Change Sales 2,495 2,455 2 809 823 (2) -------------- ----------- ----------- -------- ------- ------- -------- Organic sales growth (%) 5 3 Adj. EBITDA 506 471 7 167 162 3 Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 20.3 19.2 20.6 19.7

Q3 2025

Taste, Texture & Health achieved a good 3% volume growth against a very strong comparable of 13%, with a continued good contribution from sales synergies, despite softer demand from global accounts.

Dairy, Baking and Pet Food continued to perform well.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin continued to improve to 20.6%. Adjusted EBITDA was up, led by strong organic performance with a contribution from merger synergies, partly offset by adverse foreign exchange developments and deconsolidation effects.

Health, Nutrition & Care

Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC) enables people to improve their health by supplementing their diet with critical nutrients and driving medical innovation forward, so helping to optimize immunity, speed up recovery and enhancing quality of life.

