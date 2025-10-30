Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
Finanzdienstleistungen
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
30.10.2025
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

30 October 2025

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company.

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Portfolio Manager, Nick Train, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Friday, 05 December 2025, 10:30 GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Thursday, 04 December 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLCvia:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/finsbury-growth-income-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Matthew Burrows

Director - Investor Relations

Frostrow Capital LLP

Telephone: 0203 709 9282


