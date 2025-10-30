Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
30 October 2025
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company.
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLCis pleased to announce that Portfolio Manager, Nick Train, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on Friday, 05 December 2025, 10:30 GMT.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until Thursday, 04 December 2025, 09:00 GMT, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLCvia:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/finsbury-growth-income-trust-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLCon the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
