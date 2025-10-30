Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      493.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      485.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      490.3450p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,532,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,514,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 490.3450

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased         price    (UK Time)       number        venue 
                          (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    489.60    08:25:06       00030271677TRDU0   XLON 
534 
 
 
                                                  492.20    08:39:51       00030271777TRDU0   XLON 
1,074 
 
 
                                                    490.40    09:10:22       00030271883TRDU0   XLON 
542 
 
 
                                                    489.00    09:32:19       00030271921TRDU0   XLON 
532 
 
 
                                                    488.60    10:02:09       00030271996TRDU0   XLON 
548 
 
 
                                                    486.20    10:29:39       00030272046TRDU0   XLON 
560 
 
 
                                                    487.00    11:15:05       00030272415TRDU0   XLON 
304 
 
 
                                                    491.00    11:29:43       00030272579TRDU0   XLON 
521 
 
 
                                                    490.00    11:52:53       00030272671TRDU0   XLON 
564 
 
 
                                                    493.20    12:17:00       00030272741TRDU0   XLON 
541 
 
 
                                                    493.00    12:38:35       00030272787TRDU0   XLON 
575 
 
 
                                                  491.40    12:44:21       00030272805TRDU0   XLON 
1,025 
 
 
                                                    490.40    13:31:02       00030272917TRDU0   XLON 
942 
 
 
                                                    493.80    14:02:58       00030273543TRDU0   XLON 
854 
 
 
                                                    492.00    14:06:57       00030273609TRDU0   XLON 
709 
 
 
                                                    491.60    14:48:29       00030274631TRDU0   XLON 
244 
 
 
                                                    491.60    14:48:29       00030274632TRDU0   XLON 
110 
 
 
                                                    491.20    14:59:40       00030274715TRDU0   XLON 
459 
 
 
                                                    491.20    14:59:40       00030274716TRDU0   XLON 
150 
 
 
                                                    490.00    15:07:15       00030275040TRDU0   XLON 
539

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
