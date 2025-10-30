DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 493.80p Highest price paid per share: 485.20p Lowest price paid per share: 490.3450p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,532,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,514,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 490.3450

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) number venue (GBp share) 489.60 08:25:06 00030271677TRDU0 XLON 534 492.20 08:39:51 00030271777TRDU0 XLON 1,074 490.40 09:10:22 00030271883TRDU0 XLON 542 489.00 09:32:19 00030271921TRDU0 XLON 532 488.60 10:02:09 00030271996TRDU0 XLON 548 486.20 10:29:39 00030272046TRDU0 XLON 560 487.00 11:15:05 00030272415TRDU0 XLON 304 491.00 11:29:43 00030272579TRDU0 XLON 521 490.00 11:52:53 00030272671TRDU0 XLON 564 493.20 12:17:00 00030272741TRDU0 XLON 541 493.00 12:38:35 00030272787TRDU0 XLON 575 491.40 12:44:21 00030272805TRDU0 XLON 1,025 490.40 13:31:02 00030272917TRDU0 XLON 942 493.80 14:02:58 00030273543TRDU0 XLON 854 492.00 14:06:57 00030273609TRDU0 XLON 709 491.60 14:48:29 00030274631TRDU0 XLON 244 491.60 14:48:29 00030274632TRDU0 XLON 110 491.20 14:59:40 00030274715TRDU0 XLON 459 491.20 14:59:40 00030274716TRDU0 XLON 150 490.00 15:07:15 00030275040TRDU0 XLON 539

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 30, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)