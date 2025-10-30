Fram Skandinavien AB: James Bach steps down as CEO of EveHR, and Keshav Rustagi appointed as new CEO

The Company and James Bach have agreed that he will be stepping down as CEO of EveHR, with his last day being November 14th, 2025. The Company has appointed Keshav Rustagi (currently Managing Director of Carmudi) as the new CEO for EveHR, thereafter overseeing both Carmudi and EveHR.
For further information, please contact
Christopher Beselin, Chairman & IR
Phone: + 84-34-71273 14
Email: christopher.beselin@fram.asia
Son Ngo, Group Finance Director
Phone: + 84-91-8157680
Email: son.ngo@fram.asia
Per Rundblom, CEO
Phone: + 46-708445900
Email: per.rundblom@fram.asia
Certified Adviser
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG), https://www.skmg.se
About Fram Skandinavien AB (publ)
Fram Skandinavien AB (publ) is a listed investment company focused on businesses & assets with economics that are fundamentally robust and enduring. The board and management have long track records of company building and investments, both in emerging and developed markets. The collective experiences span both global and regional leaders such as Cevian Capital, Endurance Capital, Boston Consulting Group, Ericsson and Lazada.