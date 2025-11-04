XTransfer and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch Sign the Strategic Agreement at Hong Kong FinTech Week

Co-building Global Trade Finance Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTransfer, World's Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, jointly announced a collaboration on cross-border financial services and reached a strategic cooperation intention. The two parties aim to develop a strategic partnership focused on core capabilities, including payment and collection solutions and transaction processing. This collaboration will provide SMEs engaged in foreign trade with more secure, efficient, and convenient services for global payments and collections, and cash management.

Following the strategic partnership signed between XTransfer and SPD Bank Shanghai Branch in August this year, XTransfer is once again joining hands with SPD Bank. Coinciding with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, and Zhu Jun, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, witnessed the official signing of a memorandum of cooperation at the XTransfer booth.

XTransfer and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch are engaging in deep cooperation across multiple cross-border payment areas. Leveraging SPD Bank's robust network and service capabilities through its Hong Kong branch, services such as "Global Accounts", "Local Currency Accounts", transaction processing, and cash management will be provided to XTransfer's more than 700,000 clients. This ensures that XTransfer customers can efficiently and compliantly receive payments from global buyers through SPD Bank's ecosystem. The two parties will initially focus on cooperation in the Chinese Mainland and the Hong Kong SAR, and as collaboration deepens, plan to expand to more regions.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch. By combining SPD Bank's expertise and resource advantages in cross-border finance with XTransfer's global network and technological capabilities, we can further strengthen end-to-end transaction processing and compliance governance, providing SMEs with integrated cross-border financial infrastructure to support compliant operations and global expansion."

Mr. Zhu Jun, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch, said: "SPD Bank will continue to collaborate closely with XTransfer, aiming to enhancing our cross-border financial service system, providing more convenient and reliable financial support for Chinese enterprises expanding globally."

Looking ahead, the two parties will continue to deepen cooperation in areas such as local accounts, multi-currency settlement, compliance and risk control system development, and interconnection of global payment and collection networks, promoting innovation and enhancing China's foreign trade finance ecosystem, allowing SMEs to access cross-border financial services comparable to those offered to large multinational corporations.

