

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in September from a deficit in the previous year as exports surged amid a fall in imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 581.4 million in September versus a shortfall of EUR 358.4 million in the same month last year. In August, it was a surplus of EUR 115.4 million.



Exports surged 11.8 percent year-on-year in September, while imports were 5.3 percent lower.



The value of exports to EU member states grew only by 4.5 percent, while those to EU non-member countries jumped by 18.9 percent.



During the third quarter, the value of exports rose 1.4 percent, and imports plunged 14.8 percent compared to the previous quarter.



