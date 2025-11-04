

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Tuesday, in anticipation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has intervened in the currency market to boost the Indian Rupee.



The ongoing withdrawal of foreign capital from the Indian stock market has resulted in the Indian Rupee's poor performance.



Indian stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti.



Against the U.S. dollar, the rupee rose to a 5-day high of 88.34 from an early low of 88.78. At yesterday's close, the rupee was trading at 88.72 against the greenback.



If the rupee extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around the 87.00 region.



Looking ahead, U.S. and Canada trade data for August and U.S. Redbook report and factory orders for August are slated for release in the New York session.



