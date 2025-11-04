

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI arrested multiple suspects and charged them for having firearms in conspiracy to provide material support to Islamic State.



The complaint sets forth serious allegations of a radical Islamic terror plot involving AR-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and other tools for a tactical assault aimed at murdering Americans.



FBI Detroit and its Joint Terrorism Task Force took the suspects into custody last Friday, the Department of Justice said in a press release.



'This newly unsealed complaint reveals a major ISIS-linked terror plot with multiple subjects arrested in the Eastern District of Michigan targeting the United States,' said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. 'According to the complaint, subjects had multiple AR-15 rifles, tactical gear, and a detailed plan to carry out an attack on American soil. Thanks to the extraordinary diligence of our U.S. Attorney Jerome Gorgon Jr., the FBI and state and local law enforcement officers, this plot was stopped before innocent lives were lost.'



'With today's unsealed criminal complaint, the American people can see the results of months of tireless investigative work where the FBI acted quickly and likely saved many lives,' said FBI Director Kash Patel. 'We'll continue to follow the facts, uphold the law, and deliver justice for the American people.'



