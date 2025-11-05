INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: World of Concrete Returns to Deliver Expanded Educational Excellence and Hundreds of New Products for 2026 Event

Industry's leading event unveils game-changing features, more than 200 new exhibitors and groundbreaking educational programming.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / World of Concrete (WOC), the world's largest concrete construction and masonry tradeshow for the last 50+ years, unveils the largest-ever showcase of innovative products, enhanced educational programming and strengthened industry networking opportunities. The enhancements to this year's content and experience are designed to revolutionize the experience at the most essential gathering of contractors, builders, business owners and craftsmen (January 20-22, 2026; Education January 19-22, Las Vegas Convention Center).

New in 2026

The show floor will feature more than 200 first-time exhibiting companies, bringing new perspectives, innovative building and repair solutions brought to life by emerging technologies. New to show exhibitors represent the industry leaders and disruptive innovations that will become the next generation of essential tools and solutions for every job site. Product expansion now includes nearly 100 total categories such as composite materials, resurfacing agents, mixers, pavers, pumps, ready mix and many others.

World of Concrete will deliver the most comprehensive education program and learning experience in the event's history, surpassing 150 sessions. Topics will cover technical applications, best practices for business, project management and critical safety protocols for every skill level and industry role. In addition to new programming, WOC is bringing back several of the most popular technical seminar series, industry certifications with exams, interactive workshops, featured education sessions, redesigned surveying development and industry training courses.

Key Educational Highlights:

Over 150 sessions of core, in-depth learning opportunities for every concrete and masonry professional.

60+ brand-new topics added to this year's program, addressing current industry challenges and emerging trends.

Bilingual Learning Environment, with Wordly available for certain education sessions, with captioning and translation capabilities allowing attendees to read live captions or listen to audio in dozens of languages using their own devices.

Exclusive New Educational Sessions include:

Economic Forecast with Ed Sullivan and Pierre Villere , navigating economic volatility with strategic insights from distinguished economists revealing critical market projections and sector-specific intelligence.

Engineering: Designing for Constructability, A comprehensive program for engineers, architects and designers focused on improving concrete construction efficiency through strategic design choices.

Engineering: Bridging the Gap Between General Contractor & Engineer, a revolutionary workshop addressing collaboration challenges and improving construction productivity through enhanced communication.

The Future is Bright and Blended: Ensuring the Performance of Concrete Mixtures, an industry panel provides a comprehensive overview of blended cements currently available for use in concrete, combining technical guidance with real-world applications. Attendees will gain insights into current cement types and specifications, practical approaches to trial batching and mixture optimization, and valuable lessons learned from large-scale construction projects. The program begins with updates on blended cement standards and specifications, followed by strategies for trial batching and performance optimization in ready-mixed concrete. Case studies from major construction projects highlight practical challenges, solutions, and proven applications in the field. Interactive polling will engage participants throughout the session, gauging audience knowledge and experience. The program concludes with a moderated panel discussion featuring all presenters, offering an opportunity for deeper dialogue and audience-driven Q&A.

Women at Work: Tools, Allies & Strategies for Career Growth Strategies in Construction, an empowering session combining research and practical advice for career advancement, diversity and industry leadership.

Robotic & High Tolerance Floors, a cutting-edge seminar addressing the growing robotic material handling industry and high-precision flooring specifications.

Industry Impact

"We constantly seek new opportunities to further engagement, introduce new resources and tactical hands-on learning experiences in the early stages of adoption so our contractors and builders are equipped to take initiative and start implementing successful tactics now. As the industry evolves, we must remain future facing, equipping attendees with what they need for today, and what will be needed for years to come as the industry establishes new benchmarks for excellence," shares Jackie James, Vice President, World of Concrete. "The best content comes from actually listening, so we encourage our audience tell us what they need, then we figure out how to deliver it at the highest caliber possible."

Early bird registration is now open with special pricing available through December 12, 2025. For complete session details, exhibitor information and registration, please visit www.worldofconcrete.com.

To register as media, please visit www.worldofconcrete.com.

